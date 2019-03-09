Brie Larson Admits to Loves Her On-Screen Characters Reliability

Brie Larson (Twitter)

Brie Larson worried about playing a flawless superhero.

The 29-year-old actress - who stars as the titular character in 'Captain Marvel' - has admitted to loving her on-screen character's relatability.

She explained: "There's a lot to love about her, which is why I was really excited to do this. It was the idea of playing a superhero, or a female superhero, in particular, 'cause my interest is in female complexity.

"I was a little worried about playing a superhero that would be perfect because I don't feel like that's realistic, or something aspirational, at all."

Brie felt it was important to play a superhero character that the movie-watching public could identify with.

She told Collider: "Even with my job, you see this beautiful finished product, where I look great, but you don't know all of the other takes that are on the cutting room floor, when I physically landed on my face doing stunts, or I just did a bad take. That's just how it goes.

"So, getting to play a character where the whole character arc and turn of this is watching her be this major risk-taker, which means it's not always going to work out for the best.

"And those are the moments, the defining moments of her character, where she doesn't lay down, she gets back up. That's everything. That's for everybody. There isn't a person who can't relate to that, I don't think."