Bring Me The Horizon's New Single 'Medicine' is to be Released Tonight

The band shared a series of clips teasing the track (Source: bringmethehorizon / Instagram)

Bring Me The Horizon will release "electronic and radio-friendly" single 'medicine' tonight (03.01.19).



The Sheffield rockers have shared a series of clips teasing the track and the music video for the third single taken from their much-anticipated sixth studio album, 'amo', on social media.





Alongside the latest video, they teased that the song will get its first official airing on BBC Radio 1's 'Future Sounds with Annie Mac' show from 7pm.



They captioned the Twitter post: "Tomorrow. radio 1. annie mac's hottest record.



7:30pм gmt (sic)'



Keyboardist Jordan Fish previously said of the track: "It's about people who are negative influences and how when they leave your life things get much better. It's a mixture of the electronic and radio-friendly elements of our band, but it's still got characteristics of some of the bigger songs we've done before. You'd need to ask Oli who exactly that's about, but I can think of a few people it might be about..."



'medicine' follows 'wonderful life' featuring Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth and lead single 'Mantra'.



Frontman Oli Sykes recently commented on the band's more commercial sound as they expand their musical horizons from their heavier beginnings.



He suggested as long as the songs remain "exciting and exhilarating", they will still stand out from the crowd.



He explained: "Even if it's a poppier song, it's a million times more exciting than the shit you hear on the radio. It's emotional, it's got depth, and it's always going to grab you and make you feel something."



Meanwhile, Oli recently admitted he thinks hip hop is the new punk.



The 'Throne' hitmaker has put what he sees as the "boring" rock scene on notice and suggested rappers are bringing the energy and excitement that the genre has started to lack.



He said: "That's why rappers are almost the new rock'n'roll or punk or whatever. Rock's gone soft, it's gone miserable and boring, there's not really much exciting about it.



"So it's important that we cross over, because we feel like we belong more in a place where people just like music and it's not about how heavy it is."



'amo' - the follow-up to 2015's 'That's The Spirit' - is released on January 11.



