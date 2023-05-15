Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage sinking

ALBAWABA - Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' marriage is reportedly in deep trouble.

According to TMZ, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are allegedly having marriage problems.

TMZ will release a documentary that will take a look inside the life of Britney Spears after her conservatorship ended, and the new site revealed that sources claimed Spears got physical with Asghairi and that "screaming matches have been frequent."

Britney Spears has been a free woman for a year and a half. So, what's Britney’s life been like -- with her kids, husband, career and with herself? 'TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' premieres tomorrow, May 15 at 9/8c on @RealityClubFox pic.twitter.com/UIDfNMdh8M — TMZ (@TMZ) May 14, 2023

Allegedly, the fights between the married couple have gotten tense, leading to security stepping in.

Sources added that Asghari does not stay at his house with Spears as much as he used to.

The singer, 41, and the model, 29, tied the knot in June 2022, in a lavish wedding ceremony.

The documentary is titled: "TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom" and will air Monday, May 15th on FOX.