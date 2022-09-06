Britney Spears Online-Attacks Her Son

Britney Spears' problems did not end despite the end of her 13-year old conservatorship and her problems with her children continue their public course.

In a three-minute audio recording that TMZ shared on social media, Britney expressed her sadness at the way her children deal with her, and said, in a sense, "What saddens me that none of you values ​​me as a human being."

Britney's voice sounded cold, as if she was reading a prepared statement, not improvising.

Commenting on her son Jayden's criticism of her in his last interview with ITV, she said ''Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘Hope she gets better, I will pray for her’ … Pray for what?''

Answering her questions, she said to mean, "“I keep working so I can pay off [my mother Lynne Spears’] legal fees and her house,”

“Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month?” the “Toxic” singer said, acknowledging her current contributions. “Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”

She expressed her dissatisfaction with her children's behavior, justifying what Jaden had mentioned regarding the unequal interest between him and his brother Preston.

“It saddens me not one of you have valued me as a person,” she said. “You’ve witnessed how my family has been to me and that’s all you know. Like I said, I feel you all secretly like to say something’s wrong with me.”

“I will say it. I sat in that kitchen and looked you straight in the eyes, beautiful boy, and said, ‘How come I can’t see you guys anymore? Or just see you guys more? I look forward to seeing you guys weekly,’” she recounted. “You said, ‘Mama, oh, it’ll change.’”

You and your brother left me in that house always two hours early. Preston would sleep. You would play the piano the whole time. And if I didn’t shower you guys with gifts and have amazing food ready and play a motherf—king saint, it was still never good enough.”

By Alexandra Abumuhor