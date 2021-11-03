Britney Spears Blames Her Mother For The Conservatorship

Britney Spears claims her mother was the one who planted the idea in her father’s head of putting her under a conservatorship.

In the now-deleted Instagram post that was shared Tuesday evening, ''The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman, my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.

“I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f–k yourself!!!!”

And now, her mother Lynne is requesting more than $650,000 in attorney-related fees.





Lynne requested that her attorneys be paid for by Britney's estate for their involvement in her conservatorship case.

In the court filing for fees Monday, Lynne's attorneys claimed that the popstar's mother reached out to them to "help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence." They also state that they engaged in "researching and vetting appropriate qualified expert doctors" for Britney in May 2019 and later said they advocated for Jamie's removal from the conservatorship.

Lynne's attorneys at Jones Swanson stated that their fees amounted to $840,000, but were "willing to apply a 40% discount" and ask for $504,000. The other fees would correspond to attorneys at Ginzburg & Bronshteyn, which requested $146,548 in fees.