Britney Spears Goes Topless in a Full Body Picture Wearing Red Boots!

Britney Spears shared a slideshow of topless photos on Instagram where she opened up about her body image.

The 'Toxic' singer wore nothing but white bikini bottoms and a pair of red boots, and some pictures featured a red rose.

In the caption, Spears denied rumours of getting a boob job and getting pregnant, ''No guys ... I didn’t get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food !!!! Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!! In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no …'' she wrote.

She continued: 'I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!! The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER ''

''therefore you think you look better !!! I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh we’ll … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as fuck but in my imagination it felt great !!!! I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive ''

''anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!''

''I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!!''

She proceeded to thank her fans for inspiring her with the #FreeBritney campaign.

''And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really fucking funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago !!! There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all !!!! Psss this was shot on holy Sunday yesterday !!!!''

Recently, Britney's father Jamie took a step down from the ongoing conservatorship battle.

It was added 'he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.'

Her lawyer Mathew Rosengart told the publication that they were 'pleased but not necessarily surprised' he had come to terms with the need for his removal though they said Jamie 'should step aside immediately.'