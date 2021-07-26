Britney Spears Shares Another Topless Instagram Picture

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Saturday to share a very seductive snap of herself wearing nothing but a tiny pair of ripped denim shorts.

The 'Oops I Did it Again' singer is currently battling to end her controlling conservatorship rages on, but that does not stop her from showing off her flawless bod on social media.

Spears had her head thrown back and her hair cascading down, she appeared topless with her hands clutching her chest, which was covered by two sparkly stars.

The Racy pic was the second of this kind this week, as the first pic also featured Britney standing in front of a tree in what looks like her backyard, while only wearing mini jeans shorts.

On another story, Spears has used social media as a means of expressing her frustrations regarding the conservatorship, stating that she won't stop until she's given control over her life.

"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done," she wrote last week. "In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say... and I’m not even close!!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here."