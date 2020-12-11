Britney Spears Pokes Fun at Her Social Media Presence with Her Latest Post

She has been known to share eerily similar selfies on her Instagram.

And Britney Spears poked fun at her social media presence with her latest post.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie which resembled several others across her feed.

Britney is definitely selfie aware as she shared the snap with her 27 million followers with the caption: 'Same shoot ... same angle ... same person ... same shirt ... different EYES [large eyes emoji] !!!!'

Just last month, Britney shared a similar shot which was playfully spooky.

The 38-year-old pop superstar joked that the moody lighting made her look like a 'vampire' while praising the benefits of natural lighting.

Britney was once again dressed in one of her trusty peasant tops, though with slight variations from recent ones she's displayed.

She wore a white top, which she often favors, with puffy short sleeves.

However, this design included some translucent white lace that extended beyond the shoulders and over her skin.

The 5ft4in singer also had on a black choker, and her blonde tresses were swept back.

Unlike her usually ebullient self, Britney looked overly serious as she gazed in to the camera.

'Ok … so I KNOW this is one wicked picture!!!!' she admitted, before offering some pro tips on selfie lighting.

'By the way … if you want great lighting … no need to go to a studio … take a step outside !!!! Outside lighting is literally magic ✨☀️!!!!

'I wasn’t going for a vampire look but hey there’s a first time for everything !!!! I swear I had no blush or lipgloss on but it looks like I do…' she said, noting the pink tinge of her cheeks and the luscious red of her lips.

'And no my eyes aren’t green but I guess that’s the magic of the outdoors !!!!! PS …. Wait what if I am a vampire????' she concluded on a joking note.

Just last month she enjoyed a reinvigorating trip to Hawaii two weeks before her 39th birthday.

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer shared a photo of herself in a top and khaki shorts with brown suede platform heels as she and her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, as they boarded a private jet for the tropical getaway.

'I’m doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment,' as she temporarily left behind the legal troubles that have beset her as she tries to have her father Jamie Spears removed as the head of her conservatorship.