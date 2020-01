Britney Spears Shares Her Techniques to Open Up Her Back and Chest on Instagram

Britney Spears popped yoga poses in a purple bikini Thursday as she shared her techniques to open up her back and chest on Instagram.

Britney Spears has been wearing this iconic bikini for three decades now. pic.twitter.com/yiPZj8UbAC — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) January 2, 2020

The 38-year-old singer donned a speckled lavender two-piece, white tennis shoes and a white necklace for her yoga session.

'Today I'm outside and I'm about to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest,' Britney said into the camera for her roughly 23.3 million followers on Instagram.

'And I'm out here with my dogs and we're going to have a beautiful day,' Britney added.

She turned the camera to show her dogs who scampered around on a lawn as she said 'hi' to them.

'My babies,' Britney said.

Britney stood with her feet hips distant apart and rolled her neck around to start her yoga poses.

She then rotated both her shoulders and swiveled her hips before the video switched to black-and-white.

Britney held a plank position before moving into upward-facing dog to downward dog transitions with some cat and cow poses tossed in.

'In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I'm a beginner and it's kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body!!!,' Britney wrote in the caption.

'I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she's really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather,' she continued.

Britney added: 'I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash ... I did 6 in high school so I'm trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I'm so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga it's the new thing you know!!!!'

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer has sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 41.

She has been dating Sam Asghari, 26, for the past three years.

Britney has been trying to break free from court-approved conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie Spears, 67,

Jamie has overseen his daughter's finances under conservatorship since 2008 following her infamous public breakdown in 2007.