Brittany Snow And Tyler Stanaland Tie The Knot

Published March 15th, 2020 - 09:58 GMT
Snow announced her engagement in February 2019.
Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow and real-estate agent Tyler Stanaland exchanged wedding vows in Malibu this weekend.

The Knot and People.com said the outdoor wedding took place Saturday.

A photo showed Snow wearing a long-sleeved, white, lace gown on her big day. Her groom chose a black tuxedo and high-top sneakers for the occasion.

Snow announced her engagement in February 2019.

"A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," Snow wrote on Instagram at the time.

"After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened," she added. "I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt."

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

