Brody Jenner And Jodie Canseco Call it Quits

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star began dating Josie, 22, over the summer shortly after his split from Kaitlynn Carter, but it now seems the pair have decided to call time on their romance.







According to TMZ, the 14-year age gap between Josie and Brody, 36, was partly to blame for their split, as sources say the pair were "just on different pages in life".



Both Brody and Josie have already unfollowed one another on social media, sparking further speculation their romance is over.



The news comes just weeks after Brody's brother Brandon said the reality star had begun introducing Josie to the family, and praised her for being "really sweet" with his four-year-old daughter Eva.



Brandon - who has Eva with his ex-wife Leah Felder - said: "She's really sweet with Eva. They've met each other. That's always a good thing for me. That's always an important sign, when I see somebody is comfortable and willing to get in there and get on their level, and chat, and play with them and pick them up. So yeah, only good things so far!"



Meanwhile, Brody recently said he could "absolutely" see himself marrying Josie in the future.



When asked if he's enjoying the single life, the reality TV star said as he walked into his birthday party with the Victoria's Secret model by his side: "Well it's not really that single."



And when asked if she's marriage material, he replied: "Absolutely!"



In August, Brody and Kaitlynn announced their split with a statement from their managements.



The statement said: "Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."