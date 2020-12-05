Is Brooklyn Beckham Releasing His Own Fashion Career?

Brooklyn Beckham is launching a fashion career.

The 21-year-old photographer - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - is keen to move in front of the camera and has signed up to be represented by Robert Ferrell, who has previously managed the careers of the likes of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer, and insiders think it's only a matter of time before he lands some major campaigns.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Brooklyn has a recognisable face now and is in high demand in the fashion world, especially as he’s the son of David and Victoria.

“He has got one of the industry’s leading names to help build him up and bag him lucrative deals.

“It’s a promising move.”

Brooklyn made a name for himself as a photographer when he was just 18.

However, his book 'What I See' - which was released in 2017 - was subjected to ridicule over its blurred photographs and bizarre images such as a branch, which was captioned "sparrow that flew off just as I was getting the camera out”.

As well as his career aspirations, Brooklyn is also busy planning his wedding to Nicola Peltz, and recently gushed about how "lucky" he feels to have her as his partner.



Sharing a picture of himself placing a kiss on Nicola’s cheek, he wrote on his Instagram Story: “My gorgeous girl [heart emoji] I am the luckiest person on this planet to have you by my side [heart emoji] I love u (sic)”

And in October, Brooklyn marked his one-year anniversary with Nicola and said he “can’t wait” to “start a family” with the actress.

He wrote on Instagram: "happy 1 year anniversary baby. I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you. love you so much. (sic)”

Nicola, 25, also took to Instagram to post her own tribute, in which she called herself the “luckiest girl in the world”.

She wrote: "happy anniversary to the love of my life. i am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all. you have the most beautiful heart i've ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it. i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday. (sic)”