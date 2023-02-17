Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

ALBAWABA - Hollywood star Bruce Willis is suffering from frontotemporal dementia, his family revealed.

The actor's ex-wide Emma Heming Willis took to her Instagram to update fans on the condition of their beloved actor. She said it was a "relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Last spring, the 67-year-old was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which causes difficulty in the speech. But Heming Willis said the actor's that his condition has since progressed and that he was given a more precise diagnosis.

Pray for #BruceWillis 🤲 Actor Bruce Willis' condition has progressed to dementia, says family.@EmmaHeming pic.twitter.com/czrz2cuOuB — Mekal Shan (@mekalshan) February 17, 2023

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," read the Instagram post, signed by Heming Willis.

"In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," it said.



"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," according to the post. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."

Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.



Here's what to know about his diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/NgkYdKt7x8 — Sharecare (@SharecareInc) February 16, 2023

It said there was no treatment for the disease, which it described as "painful."

A Golden Globes and Emmys winner, Willis rose to stardom in the 1980s-1990s after starring in blockbusters, such as Die Hard and Armageddon.