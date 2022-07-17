Bruce Willis Returns to Die Hard Tower Amid his Aphasia Diagnosis

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Bruce Willis Revisited Die Hard’s Infamous Nakatomi Plaza 34 Years Later.

The actor, who played the role of the heroic John McClane, has returned to the scene of Die Hard at the Nakatomi plaza in Los Angeles.

The 67 year-old was recently diagnosed with a brain disorder 'Aphasia' and the star decided that he is going to step back from his career as an actor.

As Bruce Willis returned to Die Hard's set alongside his wife, , who took to her Instagram account to share a video of the duo revisiting Willis' most iconic role.

The Nakatomi plaza which is a skyscraper, was a huge part of filming the Die Hard movies.

Bruce and Emma took a trip down memory lane as they enjoyed the view of Los Angeles from the top of the building.

The skyscraper is actually the 'Fox Plaza' however, to Die Hard fans it is better known as Nakatomi Plaza, the headquarters of the Nakatomi Corporation, where Willis’ John McClane liberates a group of hostages taken by a group of terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman).

And earlier this year, Bruce's family, his wife Emma, his children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel Ray, Eleven and his ex-wife actress Demi Moore, all shared a joined statement announcing that the famous actor will take a step back from Hollywood as he has been diagnosed with Aphasia.

Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. Aphasia leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others.