Published December 21st, 2022 - 08:31 GMT
Bruce Willis's daughter Rumer Willis is pregnant
Rumer Willis will soon become a mother!
ALBAWABA- Rumer Willis will soon become a mother!
The 34-year-old actress (and daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore) revealed yesterday that she is having her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas by posting a photo slideshow of her developing baby belly on Instagram.

In one of the images, Rumer Willis and her expanding belly are clearly visible as Thomas kisses her belly. She included just a seedling emoji with the caption, keeping it brief and simple.

A huge number of her fans flocked to the comments section and congratulated the newlyweds. Congratulations wrote one commenter. Someone someone spoke out and exclaimed, "Rumer!!!! This is truly unique. I'm overjoyed for you two! "Congratulations," followed by several red love emojis.

Additionally, several polite and encouraging comments were made under the post by her famous pals. Aaron Paul, a cast member of Breaking Bad, wrote: "I'm so pleased for you, my friend. What wonderful news. Congrats!!!” Brittany Snow, who starred in Pitch Perfect, had to express her affection by writing, "Congrats beautiful!"

Rumer Willis

The happy couple received a very special message from Rumer Willis's mother Demi Moore, who shared the identical photographs on her own Instagram page to mark the good news. The identical seedling emoji her daughter used in her post appeared in the caption, along with the words "Entering my hot wacky unhinged granny age."

Only one month has passed since Rumer Willis and Thomas publicly declared their love on Instagram. The couple may be seen together in the great outdoors, looking comfy in a number of pictures. Dolores, Willis' dog, also accompanied the pair on their leisurely walk.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri
 

