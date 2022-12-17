  1. Home
Bruce Willis enjoys Christmas as his health declines

Published December 17th, 2022 - 02:58 GMT
Bruce Willis enjoys Christmas as his health declines
''he's slipping further away from them ''
Highlights
The actor was diagnosed with Aphasia

ALBAWABA -  Bruce Willis looks full of the Christmas spirit in new rare snaps with his family as they posed in front of their Christmas tree.

Bruce Willis Returns to Die Hard Tower Amid his Aphasia Diagnosis

The actor, who announced his retirement in March due to his 'Aphasia' diagnoses, was pictures with his ex, Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming, and his children with Moore, daughters Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34. 

Also joining in the picture were Bruce and Emma's two children, Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, eight.

Demi shared the picture on her Instagram page and wrote: '''We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Bruce's Aphasia diagnoses means he is suffering from a brain condition that affects the his ability to speak and understand language.

And the actor's health condition is decreasing, so the joint family are making the most of the time they have together with the 67 year old Hollywood star. 

A source has revealed that Moore is in constant contact with Bruce and Emma, adding ''They know he won't be around forever, so they're cherishing every single moment.''

According to the same source, Demi Moore takes every opportunity to hang out with Bruce saying: ''If she's not there by his side, she's calling on the phone just so Bruce can hear her voice.''

It is noteworthy that Demi and Emma have grown closer as both of them are standing hand-in-hand to help Bruce during these difficult times amid diagnosis. 

As per the source: ''Bruce can't say much, and it doesn't seem like he's grasping much of what others say. So Emma's really been the voice and communicator for him.''

Bruce Willis Gives up Acting Due to Brain Disorder Aphasia

''It seems he's slipping further away from them and it breaks their heart. The girls can't imagine Christmas without Bruce. With Christmas around the corner,  all they can do is tell them they love him and pray for a holiday miracle.''

 

