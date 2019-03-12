BTS to Drop Their New Album This April

The group topped the Billboard 200 main albums chart (Source: bts.bighitofficial / Instagram )

K-pop supergroup BTS will return to the music scene next month with a new album, the group's management agency said Tuesday.

The boy band will put out the new EP Map of the Soul: Persona on April 12, the first release since it completed its Love Yourself album trilogy last August, Big Hit Entertainment said.

The group topped the Billboard 200 main albums chart twice for the album trilogy last year. Its song "Fake Love," the main track off Love Yourself: Tear, landed at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the first Hot 100 top 10 ever for a K-pop act.

BTS is scheduled to begin a stadium tour of eight regions abroad in May following its successful world tour last year.

The upcoming tour will take the group to Los Angeles on May 4-5, Chicago on May 11-12, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 18-19, Sao Paulo on May 25, London on June 1-2, Paris on June 7-8, Osaka, Japan, on July 6-7 and ending in Japan's Shizuoka on July 13-14.