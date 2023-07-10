  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. BTS release a memoir

BTS release a memoir

Published July 10th, 2023 - 09:39 GMT
The band is currently on a break
The band is currently on a break

ALBAWABA - Korean pop band BTS release their own memoir marking their 10-year anniversary.

K-pop group BTS celebrate its 10-year anniversary by releasing a Memoir on the 9th of July, the book consists of 544 pages and is designed to look like a history book for the band members. 

The book is titled: "Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS" 

And now, since its release, the memoir is at the top of Amazon and Barnes and Noble bestseller lists in May just from pre-orders in the USA.

The memoir was written by the band members alongside journalist Kang Myeong-Seok.

The band is currently on a break from their music, as two members complete South Korea’s compulsory military service while the rest are working on solo projects. 

 

Tags:BTS

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now