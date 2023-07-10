BTS release a memoir

ALBAWABA - Korean pop band BTS release their own memoir marking their 10-year anniversary.

K-pop group BTS celebrate its 10-year anniversary by releasing a Memoir on the 9th of July, the book consists of 544 pages and is designed to look like a history book for the band members.

The book is titled: "Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS"

And now, since its release, the memoir is at the top of Amazon and Barnes and Noble bestseller lists in May just from pre-orders in the USA.

The memoir was written by the band members alongside journalist Kang Myeong-Seok.

The band is currently on a break from their music, as two members complete South Korea’s compulsory military service while the rest are working on solo projects.