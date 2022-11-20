BTS's Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar today (Nov. 20)

Today's FIFA 2022 World Cup opening ceremony will feature a performance by BTS's Jungkook (November 20).

BTS official announced on their official social media on November 19 KST that Jungkook will perform "Dreamers," the event's official soundtrack, at the opening ceremony.



Check out the song here:

The opening ceremony performance will be held on November 20 at 5:40 PM AST and 11:40 PM KST.



