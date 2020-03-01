Bum Bum! Diana Karazon Dances to Mohamed Ramadan's Hit Song at Her Engagement

  1. Home
Published March 1st, 2020 - 11:26 GMT
The ceremony was held in the presence of the couple's relatives and loved ones (Source: @dianakarazonw Instagram)

The engagement of Jordanian singer Diana Karazon and journalist Moath Al Omari garnered much attention inside and outside the kingdom, as fans eagerly waited for them to tie the knot on Friday, February 28th.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the couple's relatives and loved ones. Shortly after the Jordanian artist expressed her joy and shared some photos on Instagram.

Karazon captioned the pictures: "Thank God, by his grace the righteous will be done. The engagement took place on this blessed night. I ask God to bless us with all that is good."

A video of Diana from the ceremony spread on social media, as she danced to the song Bum Bum, by the Egyptian artist Mohammed Ramadan.

