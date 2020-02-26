Diana Karazon's Fiancé Is Suing.. One Day After Announcing Engagement!

  1. Home
Published February 26th, 2020 - 12:11 GMT
A number of social media pioneers confirmed that Moath was dating Diana during his marriage (source: @dianakarazonw & @omari.moath Instagram)

Jordanian radio presenter Moath Al Omari is preparing to tie the knot to Jordanian singer Diana Karazon next Friday, but not without a little drama.

Some people considered their sudden marriage news surprising, especially that their relationship was not public.

Since the engagement announcement, Karazon and Al Omari have been subjected to a stream of criticism and hurtful comments on social media.

A number of people on social media suggested that Moath was dating Diana while he was previously married to a Jordanian radio presenter, and separated from his spouse when she discovered his betrayal after having been married for more than 8 years, but without having children.

The attack on Diana extended to insults toward her family, which prompted Moath to announce that he'll file a complaint with the prosecutor about everyone who has offended him or his fiancée.

