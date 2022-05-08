Burcu Özberk Insults Syrian Refugees

Famous Turkish star Burcu Özberk caused a buzz on social media after her comments attacking Syrian refugees, which a large number of the public described as "racist".

The protagonist of the series "Love is Logic and Revenge" commented on a video clip circulating among followers on social media of a group of Syrian refugees in Turkey dancing the "Dabkeh''.

"What is this? And what are the ends of these people? We read ridiculous news about them on a daily basis, is there no responsible person to make statements about them?" Burcu said on the video.

Her comment formed a fuss on social networking sites, where people accused her of attacking Syrian refugees, and mocking them, which shocked the Arab and Turkish audience.

Bu nedir yaaaaa? Ne olucak bu gidişin sonu? Her gün saçma sapan haberler okuyoruz. Bir yetkilide kalkıp açıklama yapmayacak mı? https://t.co/ivLhSCUTnv — Burcu Özberk (@burcu_ozberk) May 3, 2022

The Turkish artist became famous in the Arab world, where she participated in many successful works, most notably the series "Banat Shams", which was shown in 2015 and met with great success.

Then she became famous through the series "Al-Ashq Al-Fakher", and her last work, which is considered one of the successful works, was the series "Love of Logic and revenge."

The Turkish artist has achieved wide fame in Turkey, in addition to the Arab world, and is considered one of the most prominent Turkish stars in the recent period.