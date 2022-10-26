Burcu Biricik publicly makes fun of Kim Kardashian

Every single move done by Kim Kardashian, turns into the talk of the public, the press and social media users.

And this time, Turkish actress Burcu Biricik has mocked the Reality TV star by imitating her walk in the infamous video, where Kim was not able to move, sit, nor walk due to the dress being extra tight.

In the video, Kim attended the Milan Fashion Week, and wore Dolce Gabbana's signature high-heeled, sheer Sheath dress.

And because the dress was too tight, Kim Kardashian was not able to walk up the stairs, instead, she had to jump on them, and when she got in her car, she was unable to set, so she stood up horizontally on the car seat.

And the video have reached Turkish star Burcu Biricik in which she made a video imitating Kardashian, where she wore a dress and jumped up the stairs mocking the SKKN founder.