Kim Kardashian Biography
By Alexandra Abumuhor
American TV personality, socialite and entrepreneur
Full Name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian West
Date of Birth: October 21, 1980
Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Horoscope : Libra
Best Friend: Jonathan Cheban, Paris Hilton, Allison Statter
Spouse: Damon Thomas (m. 2000; div. 2004), Kris Humphries (m. 2011; div. 2013), Kanye West (m. 2014; div. 2022)
Children: daughter North (born June 15, 2013), son Saint (born December 5, 2015), daughter Chicago (born January 15, 2018), and son Psalm (born May 9, 2019)
Net Worth: $1.8 billion
Kim Kardashian is the second of four children; Kourtney was her elder sister, and Khloé and Robert (Rob) were younger siblings.
Her father, Robert Kardashian was most known for being a member of O.J Simpson's legal team, and her mother Kris Jenner, later became Kim's manager.
Kim's parents got divorced in 1989, and in 1991 Kris then married Olympic star Bruce Jenner -now Caitlyn Jenner - and the duo eventually got a divorce in 2015. Kris and Caitlyn share two children together, Kendall and Kylie Jenner
In early 2007 a sex tape featuring Kim and her then boyfriend singer Ray J was leaked online, resulting in suing the video's distributer.
This has got the attention of the Kardashian's family, and soon after, they landed their own reality TV series 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' (2007-2021).
With time, Kim became famous for her good looks and hourglass body, and she was involved ijn many business ventures, including a series of fitness DVDs, a credit card, various beauty products, and a game app that allowed users to create a celebrity. In 2019 she launched the shapewear company Skims.
In April of 2019, Kim announced that she would be following her late father's steps and study to become a lawyer, and on the 13th of December of 2021, Kim Kardashian won her Baby Bar exam.
And now the Kardashian family have signed a production deal with Hulu and started a new reality show under the name 'The Kardashians', it began airing in 2022.
Dating History
When Kim was just 19 years old, she married music producer Damon Thomas, who was 29. The couple stayed together for three years before calling it quits in 2003.
Later on, Kim started dating R&B singer Ray J. the pair dated for three years and ended their relationship in 2006. And in 2007 Kim and Ray J's sex tape was released to the world, and Kim denied any claims that she was involved in it being leaked.
Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Ray J
The TV star went on to date Nick Cannon from 2006 to 2007, and in that same year, she moved on from Nick and started dating Reggie Bush, and the couple broke up in 2010, soon after in that same year, Kim met basketball player Kris Humphries met in October 2010.
Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush
Kim and Kris got engaged seven months after dating, and got married in August of 2011 and just after 72 hours, Kim filed for divorce which was finalized in 2013.
Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian divorced after 72 hours of marriage
While filming her KUWTK, Kim met rapper Kanye West, and they started dating, in 2012, and a year later, the duo welcomed baby North. and in June 2013, Kim and Kanye tied the knot in Italy.
Kim and Kanye now share 4 children together, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. After 6 years of Marriage, the famous couple filed for divorce in 2021.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family Christmas card
And now, in 2022, Kim Kardashian has been dating former SNL star comedian Pete Davidson, who was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande.
Kim and Pete first got linked in October of 2021, and have been inseparable ever since.
