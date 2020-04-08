  1. Home
  Bury Me in Style! Check Mia Khalifa's Wish If Coronavirus Prevents Her Wedding

Bury Me in Style! Check Mia Khalifa's Wish If Coronavirus Prevents Her Wedding

Published April 8th, 2020
Mia Khalifa

She's been preparing for this moment for quite a long time, but who knew the world was going to face a pandemic!

Ex Lebanese porn star Mia Khalifa is now getting worried; whether her big day is going to be postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak in The States and the world.

Yesterday, she put on one of the 12 dresses she's bought for the wedding week, posed in front of a mirror, and shared it with her 19.5 million Instagram followers.

Mia captioned the photo: "If the world ends before I get a chance to speed walk down the aisle to @robertsandberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our "would’ve-been" wedding week this June".

Not What You Think! What Does Mia Khalifa Post on Instagram During Coronavirus Outbreak?

