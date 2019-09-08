Calling All Freddie Mercury Fans In Dubai

Freddie Mercury once said, “I won’t be a rockstar, I’ll be a legend.” Call it his cheeky charisma or a wistful premonition, but nearly 28 years after his passing, the frontman of Queen lives on in the annals of rock and roll. Celebrate his life and times at Hard Rock Cafe’s tribute week to the royalty of glamour rock.

Fans of Freddie Mercury and Queen can enjoy themed entertainment and treats at the rock-inspired restaurant, from limited-edition branded t-shirts to scrumptious menu offerings. Sip on a delicious Freddie’s Mustache Milkshake and sing along to your favourite tunes for a week of Freddie-inspired festivities running until 12 September.

This event at the Hard Rock Cafe kicked off hand-in-hand with Freddie Mercury’s birthday on 5 September. Celebrate what would have been his 73rd birthday with friends and fellow fans honouring the enduring reign of Queen.



