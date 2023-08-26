Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir are hiding their love: new claim

ALBAWABA - The claimed love story between Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir has returned to the center of the gossip. The Grand Hotel magazine has dedicated a long article to the alleged relationship between the two former protagonists of the beloved fiction Erkenci Kuş (translated to: Early Bird / Day Dreamer), reporting Torresette.News

Over the years, rumors about the alleged relationship between the two Turkish actors Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir have never stopped chasing them. Rumors have never confirmed by those directly involved. In the meantime, the Turkish star had an affair with Diletta Leotta, while the actress married Oğuzhan Koç, but the marriage came to an end after only eight months.

The Grand Hotel article drives CanDem fans crazy

Published in Grand Hotel magazine and written by Donatella Aragozzini, the article was titled: "Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir loved each other and still love each other".

Donatella wrote that the two Turkish stars are madly in love and have been involved for some time in a top secret relationship and are becoming more and more insistent. She added that in the recent days, the two were spotted together at a social evening, then they left in two different cars to find themselves at his house, where they would spend the night.

In her article, Donatella Aragozzini claimed that according to insiders, Demet Özdemir has left her husband, singer Oğuzhan Koç, just eight months after the wedding to be with her sexy colleague Can Yaman.

"There was a particular understanding between the two actors, on the other hand, it was already clear when they worked together, four years ago: the kisses they exchanged, the glances and the attraction between the two was all too evident for it to be mere fiction."

Then Aragozzini said that in reality, the two had a relationship that went on for a couple of years, between ups and downs, always kept it a secret at the suggestion of their respective managers. Suddenly the relationship has ended. In 2020 they stopped following each other on social media, a gesture which, nowadays, is equivalent to saying goodbye.

Last November - the article continues - Can injured his foot while filming El Turco, the costume series that will debut in October on Disney+ platform, and chose to receive the treatment in his hometown. Finding himself under the same sky, he would have gotten in touch with Demet and, thus, would have re-established the relationship, once again being overwhelmed by that passion that both had, to the point that within six months, Demet announced her separation from her husband Oğuzhan Koç.

Aragozzini concluded her article by saying that there are those who hypothesize that, in reality, Can and Demet never broke up, and that the stories with Diletta Leotta and Oğuzhan Koç were concocted to cover their relationship, consumed all this time in great secrecy. The fact is that now Özdemir has come to Italy, where she has also supported the auditions for a Mediaset fiction, and they say that he doesn't leave her alone for a minute. And who knows if they are ready to live a romantic story like the one that made them famous. And this time not for the fiction.