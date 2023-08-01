Can Yaman skips The Weeknd concert and the reason is Demet Özdemir

ALBAWABA - The Weeknd has many fans around the world, and among those are Turkish actors Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir.

On July 26 and 27, Canadian star The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has held concerts at Ippodromo SNAI San Siro of Milan as part of his l'After Hours til Dawn Tour.

And Turkish actress Demet Özdemir was one of the many stars who attended the concert.

On Instagram, the star of Erkenci Kuş (The Early Bird) posted a photo album before heading to the concert, and captioned it 'Başlayalım' (translated to: let's get started).

In another post, Özdemir shared another group of pictures from The Weeknd's concert and wrote: 'Far away'.

Can Yaman skips The Weeknd Concert in Italy

According to Turkish media, Turkish actor who resides in Italy Can Yaman was planning to attend The Weeknd's l'After Hours til Dawn Tour in Milan.

And as @qamar_haberler and @2.Sayfaofficial reported on Instagram, the actor who played Can Divit in Erkenci Kuş decided not to go in the last minute to avoid encountering Demet Özdemir, whom they are rumored to have had a hidden romance while shooting DayDreamer.

Demet Özdemir responds to Can Yaman's move

Social media users have claimed that Demet Özdemir took an action as a reponse to Can Yaman reportedly trying to avoid seeing her in the concert.

She was seeing partying with her rumored boyfriend DJ Sergio Sergi in Greece to show Can Yaman that she's with another man.