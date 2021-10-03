Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir: Is Love Being Cooked in Hiding?!

Italian celebrity expert Alessandro Rosica has declared that the engagements between Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta, and Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç were staged.

Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir are at the center of Gossip due to some statements released by Alessandro Rosica.

In fact, in a recent interview, the gossip expert revealed that both Can's engagement to Diletta Leotta and Demet's engagement to Oğuzhan Koç would have started at the same time.

Furthermore, according to Rosica, both relationships would have been created at the table for business reasons to earn more popularity and profits.

Rosica also did not excluded that there might be something going on between Can and Demet. Furthermore, Alessandro revealed that Yaman and Özdemir would exchange reactions on social media.

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Began Their Story Around the Same Time as Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç

The engagements between the future Sandokan and the sports presenter of Dazn, and that of Demet with Oğuzhan would have started in the same period and, in this regard, Rosica revealed: 'They seem to have followed the same script.'

Alessandro explained that both relationships would have been created at the table for business reasons. As for the two couples, however, the gossip expert explained that there would be differences.

Can Yaman would have had intimacy with Diletta Leotta, while Demet Özdemir and her boyfriend have not had any physical contact.

The gossip expert is sure of his words about the Istanbul actor, because he would have had such information from the maids who tidied up the rooms of the hotels where Diletta and her ex-partner Can were staying.

There Could Be Something Between Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir

Continuing the interview, Rosica provided further details regarding the relationship between Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir, stating: 'There may be something between them, but I don't want to get too out of balance,'

'At the moment, they exchange reactions on Instagram, but from the messages that are also sent on the mobile phone nothing more than a friendship transpires,' He added.

All that remains is to wait some time to find out what will happen in the life of the two protagonists of Erkenci Kuş (Early Bird / DayDreamer), since Can Yaman is now back to being single, after the breakup with Diletta Leotta. Meanwhile, Demet Özdemir continues her relationship with comrade Oğuzhan Koç.