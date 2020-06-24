Can Yaman Beats Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Aras Bulut İynemli As the Best and the Most Handsome Turkish Actor

Turkish artist Can Yaman surpassed his colleague Aras Bulut İynemli in a poll held by a global website about the current best Turkish actor.

The Early Bird star Can Yaman collected 27 thousand votes as the best Turkish actor, while The Hole star Aras Bulut İynemli collected 12 thousand votes.

In another comparison, Can Yaman has been selected as the most beautiful Turkish artist, surpassing his colleague Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, who came as a runner-up, as Yaman received 34% of votes, while Tatlıtuğ received 27%.

Several followers emphasized that Can Yaman has become the most outstanding and shining artist in Turkey at the moment compared to his fellow Turkish artists for many reasons, whether for his controversial statements, his looks, or his roles in series.

In a previous statement, Can Yaman had rejected the idea of comparing him with fellow artists, adding that each star has his own assets and strengths that are different from others.