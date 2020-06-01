So the Whole Family Is Pretty! Fans of Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Amused By His Mother and Sister's Beauty (Pictures)

  1. Home
Published June 1st, 2020 - 09:03 GMT
So the Whole Family Is Pretty! Fans of Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Amused By Beauty of His Mother and Sister (Pictures)

Pictures of Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's mother and sister went viral on social media in the past few days.

May fans of Kıvanç saw his beautiful sibling and parent for the first time, as many stressed out that the actor and his sister Melisa look so much alike.

Others pointed out that Melisa had previously appeared in his series "Forbidden Love" as a guest actress in some episodes, after having received acting lessons.

Melisa, 34, is married and has two children, Kıvanç and Marjan.




