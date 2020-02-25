Can Yaman Deals With Coronavirus While in Italy!

  1. Home
Published February 25th, 2020 - 07:30 GMT
The anchor apologized to Can because she could not equip the studio properly (source: @canyaman Instagram)
Italian TV program 'Live – Non è la D'Urso' hosted Turkish actor Can Yaman for an interview while he was in Italy.

The anchor apologized to Can because she could not fill the studio with more fans to watch his interview. Sources said the episode was filmed hastily due to the spread of Coronavirus across Italian cities, which caused panic in the TV building.

But Can did not let this bother him, nor did he postpone filming the episode. In fact he insisted on traveling to Italy to conduct the interview.

