Goodbye Glamorous Life! Can Yaman Is Seen for the First Time During His Military Service in Turkey (Picture)

The Erkenci Kus actor has been photographed in his Turkish army uniform.

A new image is awakening the interest of Can Yaman's followers on social media. The Turkish actor is photographed while eating in a cafeteria of the Turkish army where he is serving military duty.

The image already got thousands of retweets and media around the world have re-shared it. In most comments, fans highlighted how good the uniform looks on him with his new makeover, Then there were followers who simply wrote "handsome" and "beautiful" in response to the photo.

Can Yaman is currently doing his time with the Turkish military, as all men between 20 and 41 years old born on Turkish soil are required to complete a month of military service.

Can had to shave his beard as required by military regulations, causing him to look nearly unrecognizable to his fans, but many also said that he still look good even without his beard and long locks.