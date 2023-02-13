Can Yaman gets attacked

ALBAWABA - Famous Turkish actor Can Yaman got attacked by social media trolls due to one of his posts on Instagram.

Turkish actor Can Yaman shared an awareness message on his Instagram account in the Italian language, to share the tragedy of the earthquake with his foreign followers.

However, Yaman's followers were not pleased with his post for some reason, one commented: "Why are you writing in Italian and not Turkish?" Yaman answered: "It's for the foreigners, and not for us Turkish people."

#جان_يامان وبعد ان نشر بوست بخصوص الزلزال تمت مهاجمته في التعليقات ف كتب له شخص "لماذا تتحددث بالإيطالية وليس بالتركية؟

جان : لان الحملة للأجانب

واخرى تعلق بعد اريع اياام

واخرى تعلق بعد اريع اياام

ليرد عليها أيضآ نعم اهتمي بشؤونك وتبرعي pic.twitter.com/vxTKuZtoPc

Another user wrote: "You're sharing posts about the earthquake four days after it happened?" The actor replied to what it meant: "It none of your business."

This comes after the actor donated 250 thousand Turkish Lira, rounding up to around $13K to the people in need amid the fatal earthquake that claimed the lives of more than 33 thousand people.