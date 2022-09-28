Can Yaman Struggles With Being Handsome

Can Yaman recently opened up about his struggles with being a handsome actor during the launch of his newest series 'Viola come il mare'

And Can Yaman revealed that he believes he would have been more successful even if I wasn't as handsome as I am now.

The Turkish actor stated that he would forget he was handsome if others did not mention it, he said ''I would be more successful if I wasn't handsome, we need to transcend people's prejudices.''

He added: ''There are people more beautiful than me," he said, "but one's appearance does not serve much if there is no perseverance, discipline, and determination. Beauty alone is not enough as talent."

Previously, Can Yaman and his 'Viola come il mare' co-star Francesca Chillemi stole the show during their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Yaman wore a black formal suit and coordinated with it a white shirt, while Francesca Chillemi chose a two-piece look in glossy black.