  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Can Yaman Struggles With Being Handsome

Can Yaman Struggles With Being Handsome

Published September 28th, 2022 - 10:13 GMT
Can Yaman Struggles With Being Handsome
Can Yaman's latest statement
Highlights
Can Yaman, in his last statement from Italy, said, "There are people who are more handsome than me..but."

Can Yaman recently opened up about his struggles with being a handsome actor during the launch of his newest series 'Viola come il mare'

And Can Yaman revealed that he believes he would have been more successful even if I wasn't as handsome as I am now. 

The Turkish actor stated that he would forget he was handsome if others did not mention it, he said ''I would be more successful if I wasn't handsome, we need to transcend people's prejudices.''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Can Yaman (@canyaman)

He added: ''There are people more beautiful than me," he said, "but one's appearance does not serve much if there is no perseverance, discipline, and determination. Beauty alone is not enough as talent."

Previously, Can Yaman and his 'Viola come il mare' co-star Francesca Chillemi stole the show during their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Yaman wore a black formal suit and coordinated with it a white shirt, while Francesca Chillemi chose a two-piece look in glossy black.

 

Tags:Can YamanFrancesca ChillemiTurkish stars

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...