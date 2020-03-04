Can Yaman Reportedly Attacked a Female Fan!

Turkish press reports revealed on Tuesday that Turkish actor Can Yaman is accused of assaulting one of his female fans, who wanted to take a photo with him and tried to hug him, but he refused and pushed her away.



Local newspaper Daily Sabah reported that the girl filed a complaint against Can Yaman after the incident that took place last November, when the actor was enjoying a night party in Ortaköy region.

The report explained that the girl turned away from the actor when he refused to embrace her, then she photographed herself while dancing, but Yaman thought that she was photographing him against his will, so he assaulted her and twisted her arm and kicked her out of the place.

The girl started screaming, and told him "we made you famous and now you're expelling us", then she reportedly went to the police station and filed a complaint against the Turkish actor.