Can Yaman RETURNS to Instagram.. Did He Delete Diletta Leotta's Pictures?

Turkish actor Can Yaman has suddenly deactivated his Instagram account on April 15 without giving any explanations.

Fans were very curious to know the reason behind Can's disappearance, as they suggested that he might have needed a break from social media or his account might have been hacked.

But the most circulated rumor was that Can Yaman has separated from Italian girlfriend Diletta Leotta.

Nine days post the deactivation, particularly on April 24, the Turkish actor has reactivated his Instagram account, and here are the updates.

Can posted a new picture while sporting a black hoodie as a promotion for PYREX brand, but without writing any caption.

The Turkish actor also updated his bio and sent out a message to haters.

He wrote: 'Haters are welcome as well, feel free to insult.'

And last but not least, Can Yaman did not delete Diletta Leotta's pictures from his Instagram and kept all the romantic shots as an indirect response that he and Diletta did not breakup and they're still together.

It was claimed that Yaman, who made a series deal in Italy, is having the love affair with Diletta Leotta in order to increase his popularity throughout the country .

Can Yaman will star in Sandokan series of 10 episodes, and will receive 100 thousand Euros per episode.