Demet Özdemir in Italy.. Will she meet Can Yaman? (Video)

ALBAWABA - Demet Özdemir has left her hometown to attend the concert of her favorite star in Italy.

The star of Love Tactics Turkish actress Demet Özdemir, 31, has been seen in Italy waving to her fans.

Later it was revealed that Demet has travelled to Milan to attend The Weeknd's concert as part of his l'After Hours til Dawn tour.

The ex wife of Oğuzhan Koç was seen sporting a white dress while putting her cleavage on display and carrying a Prada bag.

Footage of the star soon started to circulate on social media.

In one video, Demet was seen waving to fans. Tweep @demetinbenleri posted the video on Twitter and wrote: "Because she is loved EVERYWHERE in the world. For the beautiful person she is, for the excellent professional she IS, for her beautiful heart. BECAUSE YOU CAN'T NOT LOVE DEMET."

Will Demet Özdemir meet Can Yaman while she's in Italy?

It's not secret that Turkish actor Can Yaman has been residing in Italy for the past couple of years.

And since his former co-star Demet Özdemir touched down to Italy to attend the Weeknd's concert, fans of the former colleagues and rumored couple, CanDem, started speculating if the two would meet.

Another group of people went to describe both Turkish actors' popularity in Italy.

Fan @kafalar000 wrote on Twitter: "Can Yaman Demet Özdemir italian fan base from the early bird ship. Was there a time when Can Yaman wasn't on the agenda with the interest of Italian fans? and now Demet Özdemir has received a lot of attention in Italy, where she went for the concert."