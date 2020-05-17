Can Yaman: They Accuse Me Because They Don't Know Me ... and I WILL NOT Apologize for Saying I'm the Most Beautiful Actor in Turkey

Turkish actor Can Yaman refused to apologize to his colleagues after describing himself the most beautiful among them, and said that he finds no rival either in acting or in good looks, which subjected him to a major attack during the previous days, according to Aljaras.com

Can, who was best known in the Middle East for his series The Early Bird, said: "I will not apologize, as I did not commit a mistake or crime, I said what I am sure of."

He continued: "These are my personal convictions, and I will not allow anyone to modify them to fit their mood, and I do not impose my views on any follower or colleague."

Yaman added: "Any colleague can go out now and say he is the most beautiful, I will not resort to holding him accountable, and no one has the right to do so."

Commenting on accusing him of arrogance and conceitedness, he said: "They accuse me because they do not know me, none of my friends or relatives had ever charged me with this ridiculous accusation, there is a difference between vanity and self-confidence, and I have faith in myself."