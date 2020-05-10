Can Yaman: I Am the Most Handsome Actor in Turkey ... and No One Competes With Me!

Turkish actor Can Yaman said that he considers himself to be the most good looking and acclaimed among stars of Turkey, as reported by Aljaras.com

Yaman's statements exposed him to attacks by journalists, who described him as arrogant and always seeks to belittle his colleagues.

Can responded: "I consider myself as the most beautiful star in Turkey, and many say this to me, so I do not compare myself to anyone."

The young star refused to mention any of his colleagues' names, rather combined them all, and continued: "I do not think there are those who can beat me in their good looks, this is the opinion of the majority of Turks. I also did not rely on the beauty factor to succeed, but I worked hard to achieve my reputation in the world of acting."