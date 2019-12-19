Cara Delevingne Refers to Ashley Benson as Her 'Safe Place'

The 27-year-old model and actress dedicated a sweet post to Benson Wednesday on the Pretty Little Liars alum's 30th birthday.

Delevingne shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, including a picture of herself and Benson kissing in a bathtub.

"Happy birthday @ashleybenson," Delevingne wrote. "There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters. It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place."

"You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being," she said.

"I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy [expletive], sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson," the star added.

Benson also received birthday wishes from fashion designers and twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Benson shared a video of the pair wishing her a "magical" birthday.

"Dreams do come true," Benson captioned the post.

Benson is reportedly a big fan of the Olsen twins, who head the fashion brands The Row and Elizabeth and James. Benson kicked off her birthday celebrations with a night out in London last week.

Delevingne and Benson were first linked in May 2018 after meeting on the set of the film Her Smell. Delevingne said in the September issue of Marie Claire that her romance with Benson happened naturally.

"We weren't looking for it," she said. "It was really just very authentic and natural."

Delevingne most recently starred in the Amazon series Carnival Row. Benson played Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars and appeared with Delevingne in the Akergirls' music video for "Can't Wait" this year.