Cardi B Defends Estranged Husband Offset, Slams Fans for Criticizing Him

Cardi B has leapt to the defence of her estranged husband Offset on social media.

The chart-topping star filed for divorce from the Migos rapper last month, but Cardi has now slammed some of her fans on Twitter for their recent criticism of him.

Cardi, 27 - who has Kulture, two, with Offset - said in a now-deleted tweet: "I don't give a f*** if you don't like him

"I don't talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father

"I will slap the s*** out of you in curtesy of Kulture (sic)"

Cardi explained that in spite of their split, she'll always defend Offset because he's the father of her child.



She added: "If he die, go broke, you not the one that's going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s*** (sic)"

Cardi previously admitted that becoming a mother has changed her outlook on life.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker remains ambitious about her career, but her daughter has become the focus of her attention.

Cardi - who married Offset back in 2017 - explained: "I could shake my a**, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I’m still a great mom.

"All the time I’m thinking about my kid. I’m shaking my a**, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust.

"I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future. I want to tell her that a lot of the s*** that I have done in life - no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids."