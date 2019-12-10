Cardi B Explains Why She Stayed With Offset After Cheating on Her

The 27-year-old rapper explained in the January issue of Vogue why she stayed with Offset, also 27, after his cheating scandal in 2018.





Cardi B and Offset split in December 2018 amid reports Offset cheated, but reconciled early this year. In the interview, Cardi B reacted to her marriage being placed under a microscope and fan response to her reunion with Offset.

"When me and my husband got into our issues -- you know, he cheated and everything -- and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," Cardi B acknowledged.

"People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That's including everything," she said of her decision to stay.

Cardi B said she and Offset have reached an "understanding" since the scandal.

"My thing is, everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect. And that's crazy to me," Cardi B said. "Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it ... And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

"He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back most. Why would you do that?" she added. "We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way."

Cardi B shared her hopes for Kulture in a Vogue 73 questions interview in November, saying she intends to teach Kulture to become an independent and confident woman.

"Don't worry what people say. And to dream big and follow it," Cardi B said. "I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, an independent woman, confident woman."