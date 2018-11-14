Cardi B Is a Judge on Netflix's New Music Competition Show

Singer Cardi B is set to be a judge on Netflix's new music competition series, "Rhythm + Flow." (Source: lev radin - Shutterstock)

Recording stars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. are expected to serve as judges on Rhythm + Flow, Netflix's new music competition show, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The 10-part series is set to debut in 2019. Netflix said it was created "to find fresh talent and help undiscovered hip-hop artists pursue their dreams."

Auditions are scheduled to begin this fall in cities across the United States.

T.I. shared a brief video on Twitter in which he promised the show would be unlike anything that's ever aired before.

"With us as judges, the authenticity will be through the roof," he said.