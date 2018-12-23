Cardi B Refuses to Perform at The Super Bowl

Rihanna also previously turned down the gig (Source: iamcardib / Instagram)

Cardi B turned down the Super Bowl halftime show.



The 26-year-old rapper is believed to have been asked to take to the stage alongside Maroon 5 on February 3 in Atlanta to perform their collaboration 'Girls Like You' but Cardi refused to take part in support of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the take-a-knee protest movement in response to racial inequality.

A representative for Cardi told the New York Post's Page Six: "The report circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false. There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance. There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement . . . But again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl. She is already confirmed to do a set with Bruno Mars that weekend."



It had been claimed that Cardi demanded one million dollars and a solo performance slot to take part.



Meanwhile, Soulja Boy recently defended Travis Scott amid a backlash over reports he will be playing at the halftime show.



Soulja Boy said: "I feel like everyone is entitled to their own opinion. It's a very tricky situation because you are involving politics with sports, which should not be mixed.



"I feel like the NFL should be on its own and everybody should have fun ... It should be a positive, fun, happy thing.



"You know what I'm saying? And everybody enjoying the football game. It shouldn't be about all of the controversy behind it and the politics."



Although guest performers for Maroon 5's set are yet to be officially confirmed, Travis' potential involvement has already been blasted by a number of music stars.



Meek Mill tweeted: "He don't need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this s**t! (sic)"



