Cardi B is Sad Over Offset Split

Cardi has a 5-month-old daughter with Offset (Source: iamcardib / Instagram )

Cardi B is reportedly "very torn" over the thought of rekindling her romance with Offset.



The 26-year-old rapper - who has a five-month-old daughter called Kulture with Offset - recently announced she'd split from the Migos star, but she apparently remains uncertain about what to do in the longer term.





The source told E! News: "They haven't been spending time together and Cardi expressed she still wants her space. She is very busy right now with her work and is focused solely on Kulture."



The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker "still loves" Offset, according to the insider, who explained that Cardi "wants her family to be whole again".



Cardi doesn't want to co-parent Kulture, but she's undecided about whether her relationship with Offset is sustainable in the long run.



The source explained: "She is very torn and is trying to stay focused on business matters right now.



"She doesn't want to have to co-parent Kulture, but isn't quite sure if they can make their relationship work."



Meanwhile, Cardi has rubbished the suggestion she's split from Offset in a bid to gain publicity.



The New York-born rap star recently took to her Instagram Live to hit out at claims that their split has been contrived in order to generate interest in their relationship.



Cardi said: "Y'all gotta understand, there's a kid involved. Ain't no type of publicity that I would ever want that would have my daughter looking at me crazy when she get older.



"I just really hate how people say we trying to do this for publicity. Think we want to put our life out there for what - what we gain from publicity? Nothing. Why would you f***ing think that I would put my f***ing family in some bull***t. I have my heart on my sleeve right now, you know what I'm saying?"