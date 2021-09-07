Cardi B Welcomes a Baby Boy With Husband Offset

Cardi B and Offset are officially parents of two.

On Monday, the rapper announced that she gave birth on September 4th to her second child, a baby boy.

The WAP hitmaker shared a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to her rapper husband Offset.

"9/4/21," Cardi captioned the post, attaching a dinosaur, teddy bear, and a blue heart emojis.

The news comes three months after the 28-year-old debuted her baby bump during the 2021 BET Awards while performing alongside Offset's hip-hop group Migos.

She then posted a picture on her Instagram account flaunting her baby bump, the singer went completely nude and applied paid on the upper half of her body.

Following the announcement, the star also shared a couple more pictures featuring Offset and daughter Kultur.

The happy couple share three-year-old daughter Kultur whom Cardi B gave birth to in July of 2018. Meanwhile, Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 11, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6, from previous relationships.

Cardi, 28, and Offset, 29, secretly tied the knot in September 2017. The "Bodak Yellow" singer filed for divorce exactly three years later following Offset's alleged infidelity beginning in 2018. However, the couple reconciled by December 2020.