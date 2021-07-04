Cardi B Works on a NEW Album Following Second Pregnancy

The chart-topping rap star recently revealed she's pregnant with her second child, but that hasn't changed her attitude towards her career, with Cardi rubbishing the suggestion that she's not going to make another album.



Responding to a claim made by Joe Budden that Cardi may turn her attention away from music, she wrote on Twitter: "Well he deada** wrong [expressionless face emoji] watch when I push out this baby wait 6 months go to Colombia get a lipo, breast reduction, learn how to pole dance again , learn how to play spade and get my political science degree and pop out with my album …Yeup Yeup he going to wrong muahaha (sic)"



Cardi, 28, recently claimed that female rappers are held to a higher standard than their male counterparts.



The 'WAP' hitmaker took to Twitter to bemoan the impossibly-high standards that female rappers like herself are held to, saying they're consistently "disrespected" and made to feel like they're "not good enough".



In response to a post about the criticism of female rap stars, Cardi - who has Kulture, two, with fellow music star Offset - wrote: "Female rappers have to bust their a** on performances ,great visuals,hours on make up ,hours on hair ,pressure by the public to look perfect,make great music and yet are The most disrespected.It’s always they not good enough,what’s new? (sic)"



Prior to that, Cardi suggested that she was happier before finding fame.



The rapper - who released her debut album, 'Invasion of Privacy', in 2018 - said: "I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.



"I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."