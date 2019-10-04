Cardi B Will Not Stop Acting After 'Hustlers' Movie

Cardi B plans to keep acting following the release of her movie Hustlers.

The 26-year-old rapper discussed her experience on the film's set and her future in acting during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.



Cardi B made her feature film debut in Hustlers, which opened in theaters in September. She said filming the movie was a new and intense experience.

"I couldn't believe that I was on set for like 16 hours," the star said. "[Musical] artists, we have long days but it's just full of excitement, like we move around, we're doing something. [With acting], you have to wait in the trailer 'til it's your turn. You got to do the same scene like 20 times."

Cardi B said she will begin shooting a new film this month, despite disliking the long days on set.

"I enjoy the checks," she jokingly explained.

Cardi B appeared on Ellen with Chance the Rapper and T.I., her fellow judges on the new Netflix reality competition Rhythm + Flow. She said filming the show ended up being an emotional experience.





"I grew a connection to the contestants and to everybody," the star said. "I was really emotional the last day -- I just couldn't believe it. It was so sad."

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, T.I. and host Ellen DeGeneres later played a game of Never Have I Ever, where they copped to hooking up with fans and getting tattoos they regret.

Netflix released a poster and first trailer last week for Rhythm + Flow, which premieres Oct. 9. The series will have a three-week run, with new episodes to debut Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.