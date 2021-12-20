Carlos Marin Dies From Covid at The Age of 53

Il Divo star Carlos Marin who has died in hospital in Manchester following a battle with coronavirus, despite being vaccinated.

David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler announced the news of their friend's death on their website on Sunday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos," Il Divo shared.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace," they continued.

The group are considered the pioneers of operatic pop, or 'popera', and their live concerts have sold more than two million tickets worldwide.

pic.twitter.com/uyRFjXADF6 — Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell has led the tributes to Il Divo singer Carlos Marin following his death.

"I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now," Cowell wrote on Twitter.

"I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1.'' Cowell wrote.

Marín's death comes three days after the vocalists confirmed he was hospitalized after first being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Manchester Royal Medical Center in England on Dec. 8